Fashion Face-off: Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez step out in red-hot athleisure - Who wore it better

New Delhi: Bollywood hotties Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez were spotted wearing very similar clothes recently. The divas, however, wore it for different occasions.

Jacqueline was spotted on Monday (March 22) wearing a red jacket and shorts athleisure for her gym class in Juhu. The actress looked stunning in no make-up and hair tied in a bun. She also wore black oversized sunglasses to protect her eyes and white trainer shoes.

Whereas, Malaika Arora was spotted wearing a strikingly similar red jacket and shorts athleisure look on Wednesday (March 24) evening for a party at sister Amrita Arora's home. She was spotted with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Filmmaker Karan Johar, socialite Natasha Poonawalla, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Manish Malhotra were also present at the party.

Malaika opted to amp up the look by wearing natural-looking make-up, a golden watch and silver heels. She also left her hair open. The actress effortlessly carried the look.

While technically Jacqueline wore the outfit to an occasion where it is most appropriate to be worn, Malaika shows us that we can have a little fun and bend the rules according to our mood.

Who do you think looked better - Jacqueline in her gym look or Malaika Arora breaking the rules and wearing styled-up athleisure for an evening party?