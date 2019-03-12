Shoes to refresh your spring look

New Delhi: It's that time of the year when you get rid of shawls and overcoats and stuff them into the back of your closet. Here are six shoe trends to get that "spring" in your step.

Alisha Malik, Vice President Marketing and Creative Face of Metro Shoes Ltd., and Shweta Nimkar, Founder and CEO, PAIO Shoes, suggest how:

* Flower power: Spring is all about the bright and the beautiful. It's glorious outside and isn't it wonderful when this flower power translates into glorious shoes for you. Floral heels are perfect for spring brunches to day-to-day errands. A perfect mix of party-casual.

* Slip-on classics: Slip-ons or mules are not only the classiest shoe style, they are also the easiest to wear. Slip into sky-high mules for a night out in town or pick a casual slip-on as you get on with your day.

* Easy-breezy flats: Flat sandals have never been fully embraced as a statement making sartorial piece. This season, pair up your pretty dresses with some subtle flats to keep your spring look feeling fresh.

* Metallic mania: The metallic trend has taken the catwalks across the world by storm. With metallic chrome nails, to eyeshadows, to clothes, it's now time to experiment with this trend on your shoes. From court heels to mules to sandals to flats, metallic shades are now dominating stores in a variety of styles and colours.

* Kitten heel craze: Love them or hate them, kitten heels are a classic. The style is practical for both fancy events and commuting to work, so consider investing in a pair or two.

* Colour pop: Pick a colour, any colour - vibrant hue sandals are sure to take over the social media this summer. From bright sunny yellow to bold teal and fuchsia, there are plenty of colours one can sport this season.