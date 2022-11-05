5 protein based superfoods for Vegans

New Delhi: Want to be a vegan? Well, being a vegan means eliminating all dairy products and non-vegetarian foods like fish, eggs, and meat from your diet. However, the concern that arises is all the aforementioned products and food are rich sources of proteins, which are also known as the building blocks of life. Thus, a diet without protein can have a huge impact on your health. thus, here's a sneak peek into what are the alternatives to include protein-rich sources in your diet for vegans.

Tofu

Also known as bean curd, it is a great source of protein which is prepared using soy milk. A 100 gm of tofu has about 8 gm of protein. It can be cooked in many ways, and thus, it has become an essential food ingredient all around the world.

Pulses

Pulses are abundant in plant-based proteins and thus, it is mostly consumed by vegans, vegetarians and even non-vegetarians. The dal in everyday meals is essential and is not only low-fat but affordable. 100 gm of lentils include 8 gm of protein.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are oval and grey with black and white spots. A single tablespoon of seeds includes 2 gm of protein. They are used in preparation of salads, smoothies, and desserts. Soak them in water for about 20 minutes and they will expand.

Non-dairy milk

For vegans, there is plant-based milk available which they can include it in their diet. Be it almond milk, soy milk, and coconut milk to rice milk, oat milk, and hazelnut milk, vegans have got multiple options to try their hands on.

All these milk products are rich in proteins.

Oats

Oats are rich in proteins and are a low-cost, easily available, delicious, and nutritious as well. 100 gm of oats includes 10 gm of protein and thus you can consume it for proper protein intake.