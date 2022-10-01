Give your life an auspicious turn this Navratri with a vegan diet

New Delhi: Across India, Navratri is celebrated with utmost devotion and enthusiasm. The nine days of festivity are usually associated with ritualistic fasting, which usually includes eating only plant-based food. It is the time of the year when people refrain from having onions, ginger, and garlic. Not just this, even non-vegetarians forgo the use of animal products in their meals. But, the tables have turned today. The cravings for a variety of cuisines during the nine-day fast have gradually been satisfied by vegan food that involves appetizing soy, coconut, or nut-based milk and cheese.

Add delectable vegan delicacies to your healthy plant-based food options

Gone are the days when lactose intolerant people had few options to choose from. Now, along with gorging on kuttu, sabudana, and fruit-based delicacies during the fasting period, they can now indulge in vegan food guilt-free. Plant-based food will satisfy the craving as well as fulfill the nutritional requirements as they are high in protein. Today, a range of vegan cheese assortments, usually made from nuts and seeds, are available in the market that goes perfectly with the special Navratri diet. Most importantly, they are good in taste, and full of nutrients that will further add to a healthy meal.

A step towards holistic well-being

Fasting during Navratri is viewed as a time for physical and mental rejuvenation. Away from eggs, meat, and other animal-based ingredients, a vegan or plant-based diet during this time is comparatively healthier. Vegan food, particularly cheese made from watermelon seeds and nuts, is generally lower in saturated fat and cholesterol. It is also high in fiber, folate, and phytochemicals, all of which are beneficial to one's health.

Also, vegan diets often include green leafy vegetables or legumes high in zinc, calcium, iron, or nuts and fruits high in vitamins and minerals. Adopting a long-term plant-based diet is the best way to optimize nutrition intake. It also helps minimize the chances of hormonal imbalance or lactose intolerance symptoms due to animal-based milk consumption.

Adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle for a healthier planet

One of the common beliefs behind the nine-day pious occasion is to adopt animal cruelty-free consumption. Essentially, this is what the vegan lifestyle propagates. It is about going for foods and products that have zero repercussions on animals and the environment. As of now, more Indians are opting for plant-based alternatives rather than consuming animal-based food products. In addition, researchers indicate that rearing animals, particularly for consumption, increases carbon footprint by a significant percentage. Therefore, going vegan is indeed a healthier choice that contributes majorly toward combating climate change and protecting the planet.

In a nutshell, the festive spirit of Navratri is all about having a nutritious plant-based or vegan diet. Now, the question is, why are we limiting this healthy dietary pattern to just nine days? Well, it's never too late. Give your life a conscious and auspicious turn this festive season by continuing to follow this sustainable, animal cruelty-free, and healthier vegan eating habits and lifestyle.