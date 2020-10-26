AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma, Petter Hauge diagnosed with coronavirus COVID-19

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and midfielder Jens Petter Hauge have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

Confirming the news, the Serie A side said in an official statement that the club recently conducted a series of swab tests and Donnarumma and Hauge along with three other staff

members have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

AC Milan also added that all of the coronavirus positive members of the club remain asymptomatic and have self-isolated themselves at their respectives homes.

"AC Milan can announce that results determined from a series of swab tests conducted yesterday evening have returned from a laboratory with positive indications of Covid-19 for Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jens Petter Hauge and three other staff members. Whilst they are all asymptomatic, they have immediately entered isolation in their homes and the relevant local health authorities have been informed," the statement from the club said.

AC Milan further revealed that their players and staff members were tested once again on Monday and there have been no other positive test results for the deadly virus.

On a related note, AC Milan are slated to lock horns with Roma in thei next Serie A clash at San Siro Stadium in Italy on Tuesday.

The club is currently occupying the top spot in the Serie A standings with a total of 12 points after winning all of their fou matches so far.