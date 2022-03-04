हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
English Premier League 2021-22

American Todd Boehly and Hansjoerg Wyss lead consortium to bid for Chelsea FC

Russian Roman Abramovich would sell Chelsea, 19 years after buying the Premier League club.

American Todd Boehly and Hansjoerg Wyss lead consortium to bid for Chelsea FC
Chelsea owner Roman Abhramovich.(Source: Twitter)

A consortium led by American Todd Boehly and Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss is expected to make a bid for Chelsea Football Club before the end of the week, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday (March 4).

Russian Roman Abramovich said on Wednesday he would sell Chelsea, 19 years after buying the Premier League club, amid calls in Britain for sanctions against him following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The decision offered a rare chance to purchase a top Premier League club and prompted widespread speculation over who might step in.

Boehly and Wyss are working with at least one other partner, the Telegraph said, adding that although there were other prospective bidders, Boehly and Wyss may have an advantage with finance for the deal secured.

Rondon scores twice as Everton beat brave Boreham Wood

Salomon Rondon scored twice as Premier League side Everton made heavy weather of beating fifth-tier Boreham Wood 2-0 in their FA Cup fifth-round clash at a rain-soaked Goodison Park on Thursday. Everton, who will travel to Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals, made their Ukraine left back Vitali Mykolenko captain and fielded a much-changed team against the National League side.

They were frustrated until the 57th minute when Jonjoe Kenny slid in a low cross for Rondon to score at the near post, and the Venezuelan netted his second late on with a header. Everton created little in the first half as their delivery from wide areas was poor. Mykolenko forced a good save from Taye Ashby-Hammond in the Boreham Wood goal and the keeper had to keep out a curling effort from the excellent Anthony Gordon.

The home side were brighter in the second half and Rondon had a simple headed chance from Kenny’s delivery that he put over the crossbar, before the same two players combined for the opening goal. In the other quarter-finals, Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town and Chelsea go to giant-killers Middlesbrough. Southampton host Manchester City in an all-Premier League clash.

