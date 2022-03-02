Russia-Ukraine war: Swiss billionaire Wyss says he's considering Abramovich offer to buy PL club Chelsea

Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss is considering buying football club Chelsea from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, Wyss told Swiss newspaper Blick.

Wyss is a Swiss-born businessman that currently resides in the USA.

"Abramovich is currently trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly now. I, along with three other people, received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich," Blick quoted Wyss as saying in an interview published on Wednesday.

Wyss said he would have to wait four or five days to see how things play out.

"Abramovich is asking for far too much at the moment. You know: Chelsea owes him 2 billion pounds. But Chelsea has no money. Meaning: those who buy Chelsea should compensate Abramovich," he said.

Wyss said the exact sales price was still unclear.

"I can well imagine joining Chelsea with partners. But first I have to check the general conditions carefully. What I can already say, though, is that I certainly won't do something like that on my own. If I buy Chelsea, it will be with a consortium of six or seven investors."

Earlier, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich had announced that he will be handling the day-to-day functioning of the club to trustees.

The Russian owner has been at the helm of the club for almost 20 years, but ties with his home country have been questioned off late following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Abramovich had taken over the control at Chelsea in 2003. Under his reign, the Blues managed to win five Premier League titles and two Champions League titles.

Following rising tension between Russia and Ukraine, the sports fraternity has become proactive and many events in Russia have been cancelled, including the Russian Grand Prix.

The Champions League final has also been moved out of Russia and it will now take place in Paris.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday had announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."