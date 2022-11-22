Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022: Portuguese legend Luís Figo says THIS about Lionel Messi' side's defeat - Check

Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign got off to a disastrous start when Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's goal with two goals in the second half to win a historic 2-1 game in Group C. When Messi and company were given a penalty in the 10th minute thanks to a video referral, Argentina's day got off to the best possible start. Messi scored to give his team a 1-0 lead. Messi also made history by becoming the first Argentine to score in four different World Cups with the penalty kick. Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari scored outstanding individual goals to give Saudi Arabia a 2-1 lead after the break and startle the South Americans.

Viacom18 Sports expert Luis Figo and Sol Campbell shared their thoughts on the first big upset of the ongoing FIFA World Cup as Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina.



During the show on Sports18 and JioCinema, Luis Figo shared his thoughts on Saudi Arabia's performance and said, “I think this is what football is about, sport is about. In the beginning, nobody could say that this result would happen. But watching the game, it was not a surprise at all. I think we have to congratulate Saudi Arabia for the excellent work. All the players were very committed with the idea of the coach. They were very physical and surprised me that they could hold the game at this level. I am really surprised and just want to congratulate the spirit.”



Sol Campbell also shared his thoughts on the Argentina loss and said, “ You always want to win the first game and get into the table with a few points and a nice little cushion. Now, there is not much manoeuvre, they can't afford to slip up again. Hats off to Saudi Arabia, what an incredible result. Every single ball, they wanted it more.”