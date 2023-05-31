topStoriesenglish2616095
Arrest Warrant Issued For Former Bayern Munich Star Douglas Costa

Douglas Costa has failed to pay child support and a court of Brazil has issued an arrest warrant for the footballer.

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

An arrest warrant has been issued for former Juventus and Bayern Munich footballer Douglas Costa who currently plays for the LA Galaxy football team in MSL. Costa has failed to pay child support and as a result an arrest warrant has been issued to his name.

The warrant is issued by 8th Family Court of Porte Alegre, Brazil on May 26. This means if Costa returns to Brazil, he will be arrested, as reported by GZH. (Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham Named Bundesliga Player Of The Season 2022-23)

The 32-year-old Brazilian signed for LA Galaxy in February 2022 but has only made four appearances this season out of which one time he was sent off in a 3-0 defeat against Houston. Costa has played for big European clubs like Juventus, Bayern Munich and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Recently, Bundesliga front runners Borussia Dortmund were held to a 2-2 draw with Mainz which allowed the second-placed Bayern Munich to snatch their 11th consecutive title and 33rd overall thanks to Jamal Musiala`s last-gasp 2-1 winner against Cologne in the last round of the Bundesliga 2022-23 season on Saturday night.

The German giants knew they needed a victory over Cologne to maintain their chances as well as a draw or defeat from Dortmund against Mainz.

