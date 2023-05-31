Arrest Warrant Issued For Former Bayern Munich Star Douglas Costa

An arrest warrant has been issued for former Juventus and Bayern Munich footballer Douglas Costa who currently plays for the LA Galaxy football team in MSL. Costa has failed to pay child support and as a result an arrest warrant has been issued to his name.

The warrant is issued by 8th Family Court of Porte Alegre, Brazil on May 26. This means if Costa returns to Brazil, he will be arrested, as reported by GZH. (Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham Named Bundesliga Player Of The Season 2022-23)

The 32-year-old Brazilian signed for LA Galaxy in February 2022 but has only made four appearances this season out of which one time he was sent off in a 3-0 defeat against Houston. Costa has played for big European clubs like Juventus, Bayern Munich and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Reports out of Brazil state that LA Galaxy winger Douglas Costa has a warrant out for his arrest for failure to pay alimony. Since arriving as a DP in 2022, he has scored 4 goals and been red carded 3 times in 31 matches. The warrant has been out since May 26th. #LAGalaxy pic.twitter.com/g3gftRHOjI — MLS NETWORK (@mlsnetwork) May 30, 2023

