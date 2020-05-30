Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick retires after 7 years at helm

Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick has announced his retirement after serving at the helm of the Premier League club for seven years.

The 80-year-old was roped in as the chairman of Arsenal in 2013, but he has been a member at Emirates Stadium since 2005.

While announcing his retirement, Sir Chips said that the Premier League club has always held a special place in his life and that it was honour to serve as the chairman of Arsenal.

“It has been an honour to be the chairman of this great football club. Arsenal has always held a special place in my life and that will remain the case in the future," Arsenal official website quoted Sir Chips as saying.

Sir Chips clarified that he had made the decision to retire as chairman of the club much before the coronavirus crises, adding that he is looking forward to see Arsenal return to action as soon as possible.

“I made my plan to retire at the end of this season clear to the board, before the global health crisis we are now experiencing. The club is in safe hands with Stan and Josh, the board and the executive team. I know Arsenal will emerge strongly from this situation and I look forward, like all our supporters around the world, to seeing the team in action as soon as possible," he said.

On Friday, England's top-flight football league, English Premier League (EPL) said that it will return to action from June 17, three months after being distrupted due to the novel coronavirus that has spread all over the world.

The Premier League will resume with Manchester City vs Arsenal clash and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match on June 17, provided that all safety requirements are in place. These matches will be followed by a full match round beginning on June 19.

Arsenal are currently languishing down to the ninth spot in Premier League standings with just nine wins from 28 games.