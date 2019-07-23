Arsenal's Unai Emery admires Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos as they work on signing

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said on Monday that Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos was someone he admired as the Premier League club work on bringing in one player.

The Gunners have yet to make a marquee signing in this transfer window, but British media have reported that Ceballos, 22, is close to completing a season-long loan move to London.

"We are speaking about the possibility to sign one player, Emery said ahead of his side`s final International Champions Cup match against Real in Washington D.C on Tuesday. "We have different names and the club is working on that.

"Ceballos is a very good player. I know him from (Real) Betis at the beginning and Real Madrid," he added of Ceballos, who started out at Betis before moving to Madrid in 2017.

"He played very well in the Under-21s (for Spain), his national team won the (2019 European Championship) competition. He can play as a number eight or a number 10."

If Arsenal beat Real they will travel back to England with a 100% record from their United States tour.

Arsenal`s youngsters have been impressive, scoring seven of the team`s eight pre-season goals, but Emery plans to give the senior players more game time in the U.S. capital.

"Progressively we are using fewer minutes (for youngsters) and to share with the experienced players," he added.

"Tomorrow at the beginning I want to take more minutes with players thinking ahead for the match against Newcastle (United in their Premier League opener at St James` Park on Aug. 11)."