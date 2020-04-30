हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic willing to risk coronavirus to play again

Barcelona FC midfielder Ivan Rakitic has said he wants to start playing again and for that he is even prepared to risk catching the coronavirus

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic willing to risk coronavirus to play again
Image Credits: Twitter/@ivanrakitic

Barcelona FC midfielder Ivan Rakitic has said he wants to start playing again and for that he is even prepared to risk catching the coronavirus

Speaking in Spanish sports paper Diario Marca ahead of a possible return to individual training for Spain's professional footballers on May 4, Rakitic said: "I want to play. It's obvious that we have to try and return with the best guarantees possible, but we have to know it is never going to be 100 percent", reports Xinhua news agency.

"However, all of the workers who return to work are going to have some risk, supermarket employees have to get changed in dressing rooms and have the same chance of getting infected as we'll do."

"They are willing to take a risk and they accept it," said the midfielder.

Rakitic was asked if he was willing to be infected by the coronavirus and he said "without doubt and I say that knowing the risk is very small, but also to show solidarity for those who have been risking themselves for us from the start of the crisis and I am sure they will do so for a lot longer."

"Football is very important for a lot of people and the proof of that is that it moves such a lot of money," said Rakitic.
 

Tags:
BarcelonaIvan RakiticfootballCoronavirus
Next
Story

Former England defender Trevor Cherry dies at 72
Corona Meter
  • 33050Confirmed
  • 8325Discharged
  • 1074Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M41S

Vivek Agnihotri: Rishi Kapoor was a person who celebrated life always