Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic willing to risk coronavirus to play again

Barcelona FC midfielder Ivan Rakitic has said he wants to start playing again and for that he is even prepared to risk catching the coronavirus

Speaking in Spanish sports paper Diario Marca ahead of a possible return to individual training for Spain's professional footballers on May 4, Rakitic said: "I want to play. It's obvious that we have to try and return with the best guarantees possible, but we have to know it is never going to be 100 percent", reports Xinhua news agency.

"However, all of the workers who return to work are going to have some risk, supermarket employees have to get changed in dressing rooms and have the same chance of getting infected as we'll do."

"They are willing to take a risk and they accept it," said the midfielder.

Rakitic was asked if he was willing to be infected by the coronavirus and he said "without doubt and I say that knowing the risk is very small, but also to show solidarity for those who have been risking themselves for us from the start of the crisis and I am sure they will do so for a lot longer."

"Football is very important for a lot of people and the proof of that is that it moves such a lot of money," said Rakitic.

