Belgium vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch BEL vs MAR and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

On the ninth day of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Belgium will take on Morocco in Grouo F clash at the tournament on Sunday (November 27). This will be the second of the four matches to be played today. Belgium will start as favourites in the match against Morocco. They Belgian Red started off their campaign with a marginal win over Canada. Not to forget, Morocco too played brilliantly vs Croatia in their first match and held them to a goalless draw. The African nation will be quite upbeat about their chances in the World Cup clash vs Belgium.

Romelu Lukaku's injury is a big concern for Belgium side. It will be interesting to see whether Roberto Martinez will play him if he is fit. Belgium definitely need Lukaku to play and ensuren their World Cup campaign on track. This World Cup really has been about the small teams punching above their weight to pull down the big teams like Argentina and Germany. Belgium need to keep that in mind heading into the contest vs Morocco.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Belgium and Morocco, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Belgium and Morocco be played?

The match between Belgium and Morocco will be played on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the match between Belgium and Morocco be played?

The match between Belgium and Morocco will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What time will the match between Belgium and Morocco begin?

The match between Belgium and Morocco will begin at 9:30 pm IST, on November 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Belgium and Morocco?

The match between Belgium and Morocco will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Belgium and Morocco?

The match between Belgium and Morocco will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.