Besiktas Footballer Gets Contract Terminated Due To Profile On Dating App

Reports indicate that Turkish powerhouse Besiktas has terminated the contract of young midfielder Emirhan Delibas following the circulation of a dating profile featuring his images online. A product of Besiktas' academy, Delibas spent the previous season on loan at TFF First League outfit Goztepe. He marked his debut for the club this season in the UEFA Conference League clash against Swiss team FC Lugano. Delibas also made his first appearance in the Super Lig during a 3-1 defeat against Kasimpasa last month.

According to Turkish news outlets Aydinlik and Hurriyet, the player's profile garnered attention from the club's fans after gaining traction on social media.

On Monday, February 19, Besiktas issued a statement on their official website confirming the termination of Delibas' contract.

"We have parted ways with professional football player Emirhan Delibas by mutual agreement. We wish Emirhan Delibas success in his future career and present it to the public."

Nevertheless, the midfielder used his Instagram story to denounce the profile as counterfeit and dismiss the "baseless rumors" circulating about it. The story, as reported by Sport Bible, conveyed his stance.

"My loyalty to my team cannot be questioned. Besiktas is a responsibility for me, your love and support has always been my greatest motivation."

The reason for the termination and any issues the club might have had with the player's profile remain ambiguous. Kibris Postasi alleges that Delibas' profile included images of the club's merchandise, whereas Enson Haber suggests that the player's explanation failed to satisfy the club. These factors could have contributed to the club's drastic decision to terminate the contract.