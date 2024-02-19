Kylian Mbappe Has Already Signed Real Madrid Contract - Report

According to reports from MARCA, Kylian Mbappe has reportedly inked his inaugural contract with Real Madrid, with undisclosed sources cited. Multiple sources, including The Athletic, have stated that Mbappe notified his current club, Paris Saint-Germain, of his intention to depart when he becomes a free agent after June 30.

MARCA's latest update on Monday claims that Mbappe finalized a deal with Real Madrid two weeks ago and is set to become their most significant signing of the 21st century as of July 1. This move marks Mbappe's third association with the Spanish giants, having been previously linked in 2017 and 2022. (Kylian Mbappe To Sign For Arsenal? Here's What Head Coach Mikel Arteta Had To Say....)

Kylian Mbappe has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to depart the club at the conclusion of the season. According to two individuals familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press, the French international conveyed to PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he will not be extending his contract with the club.

It’s 100 over between Kylian Mbappé and PSG.



Real Madrid are on it and Paris Saint-Germain have specific plan ready to replace Mbappé. pic.twitter.com/tEa37ooMtr Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2024

According to Sky Sports, Mbappe is to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the ongoing 2023-2024 Ligue 1 season. The report added that the youngster would join the Spanish giants and fulfil his dream of featuring for the Galacticos after leaving the Paris-based club. (Kylian Mbappe's Dating History: Ines Rau To Stella Maxwell; All Of PSG Star's Rumoured Gfs - In Pics)

When asked about their upcoming Premier League (PL) fixture, he said that it's always difficult to beat Burnley. He showered praise on their opponents and said that they are "extremely well coached".