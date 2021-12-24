हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pele

Brazil legend Pele released from hospital but will continue tumor treatment

Brazil football legend Pele was discharged from a hospital in Brazil on Thursday (December 23) following his colon tumor treatment. He will spend Christmas with his family. 

Brazil's three-time World Cup winner Pele. (Source: Twitter)

Brazilian soccer great Pele, who for many is the best soccer player ever to play, has been discharged from Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said on Thursday (December 23), and will spend Christmas at home after months of medical issues following an operation to remove a colon tumor.

Pele was admitted at the Albert Einstein hospital on December 9 to receive "the last session of chemotherapy" after complications following the detection of a colon cancer which tumor was removed last September 4 at the same hospital.

The 81-year-old Pele left the hospital smiling as the hospital statement said "The patient is stable and will continue his treatment for a colon tumor that was identified in September,"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On Instagram, Pele posted a picture of himself smiling. The photo, he wrote, was "not for nothing."

"As I had promised you guys, I will spend Christmas with my family. I'm going home. Thanks for all the kind messages," he wrote. In early December, Pele had said he would be home from the hospital in days.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Brazilian legend's health throughout the years

Pele, who is 81 years of age has been challenged with a few health conditions in recent years. In 2015, Pele underwent surgery due to a prostate problem. After that in 2019, he discovered a urinary tract infection. Multiple hip and spine surgeries left him with recurring pain and he cannot move around as he did in his glory days. Widely considered as one of the greatest footballers of all time, the three-time World Cup winner has suffered from a series of health issues.

Pele is the only player to have won three World Cups (Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and Mexico 1970). He played for club Santos.

(With reuters input)

