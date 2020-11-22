हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Marta

Brazilian football star Marta diagnosed with coronavirus

Marta has been withdrawn from the Brazilian side for the upcoming two friendly matches against Ecuador at home on November 27 and December 1.

Brazilian football star Marta diagnosed with coronavirus
Image Credits: Twitter/@hajrakn

Brazilian women's football player Marta Vieira da Silva has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the country’s soccer governing body has confirmed.

In an official statement, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) stated that the six-time player of the year has been asked to go into the self-isolation and she will continue to be under medical supervision.

"The medical department of the women's national team has already communicated the result of the exam to the the player's club, Orlando Pride, and will provide all of the necessary assistance," the CBF said in the statement.

As a result, the 34-year-old footballer has been withdrawn from the Brazilian side for the upcoming two friendly matches against Ecuador at home on November 27 and December 1.

Teenage defender Camila Silva has been called up in the national football side as a replacement for Marta.

Notably, Marta is the first-ever footballer to score goal in five FIFA World Cups. She has a total of 17 strikes to her name in the marquee event.

