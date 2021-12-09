हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Europa Conference League

Breaking: Tottenham Hotspur's Europa Conference League match against Rennes called off

On Wednesday (December 8), 8 players and five staff members from Tottenham Hotspur had tested positive for COVID-19.

(Source: Twitter)

UEFA, on Thursday (December 9) confirmed that Tottenham Hostspur's Europa Conference League match against Rennes has been called off after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Premier League club.

On Wednesday (December 8), 8 players and five staff members from Tottenham Hotspur had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Eight players and five members of staff (have tested positive), but the problem is that everyday we`re having people with COVID-19," Conte had told reporters ahead of Thursday`s game.

Rennes had said that they wanted to play the contest and said that the decision to call of the game had been taken by Tottenham alone. However. UEFA told Sky Sports that was the fixture was called off.

