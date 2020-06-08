हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bundesliga

Bundesliga: Schalke draw at Union Berlin to stretch winless run to 12 games

Union, who have gone seven games without a win, climb up to 13th on 32, four points above the relegation playoff spot.

Bundesliga: Schalke draw at Union Berlin to stretch winless run to 12 games
Image Credits: Twitter/@@s04_en

Schalke 04 equalled a club record by going 12 consecutive league matches without a win as they rescued a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Sunday, scoring for only the second time in their last five Bundesliga games.

The Royal Blues, who were battling for a Champions League spot midway through the season, have now failed to win since January 17, equalling the club`s worst ever winless run set in the 1993/94 season. They stayed in 10th place on 38 points.

Union, who have gone seven games without a win, climb up to 13th on 32, four points above the relegation playoff spot.

Both teams` players as well as the match officials went down on one knee before kickoff in tribute to George Floyd, an unarmed black man whose death in U.S. police custody has triggered protests around the world.

Some 30 Union fans had gathered outside the stadium, empty of spectators due to coronavirus restrictions, chanting and cheering but they kept to social distancing rules.

The hosts got off to a strong start and had carved out three good chances before Robert Andrich was sent clear by Anthony Ujah in the 11th minute to beat keeper Alexander Nuebel.

It was Andrich`s first goal of the season from his 48th shot.

Union still had Schalke on the backfoot when the visitors equalised against the run of play thanks to a low drive from Everton`s on-loan fullback Jonjoe Kenny.

Schalke`s Nuebel, who will join Bayern Munich next season, repeatedly had to come to the rescue, stopping Ujah and then denying Keven Schlotterbeck from point-blank range in the 87th minute.

Bayern Munich are top on 70 points, seven ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund with four games remaining.

Tags:
BundesligaUnion BerlinSchalke 04football
Next
Story

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling backs anti-racism protests
  • 2,48,114Confirmed
  • 6,954Deaths

Full coverage

  • 69,23,836Confirmed
  • 4,00,243Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT23M49S

Special Report: Future warriors of India