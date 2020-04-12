Can't wait to get back to playing every week: Manchester United's Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba missed most of the 2019/20 season due to injury and said that he is raring to go now that he is all but fully fit.

"I'm already training and touching the ball," Pogba told the club's podcast.

Pogba said that he misses the matchday routine. "I don't even know how it feels like any more. I can't wait to have this feeling again. I miss it because that's my job, to play football. I really enjoy playing football," he said.

"I've been frustrated, a long time ago. Now I'm almost there, so I'm just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything."

Pogba admitted that he has never faced such a prolonged time on the sidelines in his career.

"You think bad but I've never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way. It makes me more hungry to come back and do well. And, yeah, it just shows me as well how much I love football," he said.

"You have to be very patient because, well my injury, I don't know if people really know what happened," he explained.

"So I had a foot injury, which came in the game against Southampton. It was early this season and so I carried this for a long time, training and trying to be playing with it. After I stopped, I found I had a fracture."

"I had a cast on it, a plaster-cast, so it went very well but too well. The bone got bigger and so, when I came back again, I played those two games against Watford and Newcastle, I could feel something again. So I had to have an operation and now here I am. I don't feel anything and, hopefully, I'll be back very soon."