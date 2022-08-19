Manchester United's Real Madrid target Casemiro is set to join the club after his current coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the midfielder desires a 'new challenge' on Friday (August 19). United representatives have held talks with Madrid officials and are working on a smooth deal as soon as possible. After failing to sign FC Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, United shifted their focus quickly on Madrid's five-time Champions League winner. The big question that remained in Liverpool and United fans' mind is whether the Brazilian will feature in the clash between the two sides. ('Go to doctor', here's how fans have trolled transfer news of Real Madrid star)

As the Brazil international is set to become the fourth signing under the Erik ten Hag era, it is too late for him to make his Premier League debut against Liverpool. Notably, Casemiro often nicknamed the 'TANK' is set to become a key asset for the club in the coming days. As mentioned he is the fourth signing of this summer at Old Trafford after Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, and Christian Eriksen.

United are in desperate need of some momenmtum as they were thrashed by Brentford 4-0 in their previous clash and lost 2-1 against Brighton on the opening day of the new Premier League season.

Real Madrid manager spoke out on Casemiro's situation on leaving Real Madrid and said, "I have spoken with Casemiro. He wants to try a new challenge. We understand his decision Negotiations are ongoing but he has decided to leave Real Madrid."

Moreover, as per football journalist Fabrizio Romano the midfielder has also communicated the message to his Real Madrid teammates about joining the English club in what will be a reunion of three former teammates Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Casemiro has communicated also to Real Madrid teammates that he has accepted Man United bid - already saying goodbye to all of them. Casemiro and his camp are waiting for clubs to complete the agreement then he will travel to England. No chance for LFC game," tweeted Romano.

Casemiro is serial-winner in the midfield as his stats of last season are proof. The Brazilian midfielder played 32 LaLiga matches Real Madrid last season and completed 1688 passes out of the 1962 attempted with a passing accuracy of 86.03 percent. He contested in 397 duels with 79 tackles and 59 clearances. He will bring the much needed firepower in the middle of the park for United in the Premier League.