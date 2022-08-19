NewsFootball
Manchester United to sign Casemiro: 'Go to doctor', here's how fans have trolled transfer news of Real Madrid star

As Manchester United inch closer to sign Real Madrid star Casemiro, fans are trolling the club, check reactions here

Manchester United are inching closer to sign Real Madrid star midfielder Casemiro from the Spanish giants, as per GOAL. The transfer bid of $71 million as per reports from the Red Devils to Los Blancos has made headlines in the past few days and fans on social media have shown no mercy on the Premier League club. United are signing the Madrid star as Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong continues to make any move from his side to join the English club. Erik ten Hag's side have also pulled out from the Adrien Rabiot Juventus deal due to the high demands of the French international. ('Arrogance of Kylian Mbappe will cost PSG Champions League again,' fans angry at striker for THIS - WATCH)

Casemiro to Manchester United seemed to be an unlikely move but Real Madrid signed Aurelien Tchouameni which has signaled the Brazilian midfielder that his days are numbered at the club. The 30-year-old, if he signs with United will bring champion mentality as from winning the LaLiga to the UEFA Champions League, he has done it all. (Darwin Nunez 'you failed us!', Netizens SLAM Liverpool star, check reacts HERE)

However, United have started the Premier League quite in the opposite direction they would have imagined after Erik ten Hag taking over from Ralf Rangnick. The club sits at the bottom of the table first time in it's prestigious history after gameweek 2 of the EPL. Fans on social media went crazy trolling the club and the transfer rumour in the first place and later on poured Twitter with hilarious jokes on the England club. (Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo warned by police for THIS)

Checkout the trolling here...

The five-time Champions League winner will bring in much-needed 'muscle' in the midfield of Manchester United as so far the new signing Christian Eriksen has also failed to make an impressive impact. Barca star de Jong is not interested to sign with club and till now the only major signing has been Lisandro Martínez from Ajax.

