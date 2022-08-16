NewsFootball
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 02:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Liverpool fans were not pleased with the way their star signing of summer made his full Premier League home debut on Tuesday (August 16). Darwin Nunez was sent off in the 57th minute for headbutting Crystal Palace defender, who was giving the South American a tough night to score a goal. However, Liverpool snatched a point from Palace after Luis Diaz scored a screamer just minutes later when Nunez was shown the red card. A 10-man Liverpool somehow managed a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace but the fans were disappointed on social media from the Uruguayan signing. (Chelsea 2-2 Spurs: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte clash twice in Premier League match - WATCH)

It represents another early-season blow to Liverpool's hopes of running champions Manchester City close again in the title race, already four points behind their rivals, but as with their opening draw against Fulham, it may feel like a point gained for Klopp in the circumstances. (Cristiano Ronaldo beats Man United teammates in sprint)

Checkout the video of Nunez headbutting Palace defender and fans reaction here...

After absorbing so much at the other end, it was Palace who took the lead in the 33rd minute when Eberechi Eze got away from Fabinho before playing Zaha in on goal, with the Ivory Coast international placing his shot past Alisson into the bottom-right corner. (Ballon d'Or 2022 winner: Karim Benzema to Robert Lewandowski, top contenders - In Pics)

The situation got worse for Liverpool with the red card being shown to Nunez by referee Paul Tierney who was standing very close when the incident took place. It all started with Nunez being shoved by Joachim Anderson but he reacted with a headbutt pushing the Palace defender and referee straight away showed a red to the Liverpool striker.

The Reds started the game brightly as they tried to find an early opener, with Nunez mishitting a volley at the far post, while Mohamed Salah also went close to scoring from Trent Alexander-Arnold's pull back, but the Egyptian's side-footed attempt whizzed just wide of the near post.

However, the Anfield atmosphere soon improved as Diaz dribbled inside several Palace defenders before unleashing a rocket of a shot past Vicente Guaita`s despairing dive to his left. The hosts tried to find a winner despite having fewer players, though Palace could also have won it when Zaha missed a great chance at the far post, but both were forced to settle for a point. (With IANS inputs)

