Champions League

Champions League, Real Madrid vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and where to watch RM vs LIV Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Live Streaming in India: Here are the details of when and where to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League Live match online in India.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Real Madrid are set to lock horns with Liverpool at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Wednesday (April 7) in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. The match can be dubbed as a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final in which Real Madird defeated Liverpool to lift their 13th UCL title.

Notably, both the sides will come into this match with a number of injury concerns as for Los Blancos, Sergio Ramos will not feature in this game as he sustained an injury with Spain during the international break, while another defender Raphael Varane has been ruled out for testing COVID positive. Also, Dani Carvajal and Federico Valverde will remain sidelined against Liverpool

On the other hand, Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip are all out injured for this match and they will be joined by the likes of Jordan Henderson, Divock Origi, and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Real Madrid vs Liverpool live football Champions League match online in India.
 

When is the Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, April 7 in India.
 

What are the timings of the Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match will start at 12.30 AM IST.
 

Where is the Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano.
 

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match will be telecasted on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 in India.
 

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match will live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app in India.

