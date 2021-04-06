हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Real Madrid

Champions League: Big blow for Real Madrid as THIS defender tests COVID positive ahead of Liverpool clash

Real Madrid is scheduled to play the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Champions League: Big blow for Real Madrid as THIS defender tests COVID positive ahead of Liverpool clash
Raphael Varane with Sergio Ramos (Source: Twitter)

La Liga club Real Madrid on Tuesday announced that their star defender Raphael Varane has tested positive for coronavirus.

This comes as a big blow to the Spanish club as they are scheduled to play the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Premier League side Liverpool on Wednesday, with the second leg slated to be played on April 15.

"Real Madrid C. F. informs that our player Raphael Varane tested positive in the COVID-19 test he underwent this morning," the club said in a statement.

On Monday, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had said his team wants to do well in the match while emphasising the importance of the match.

"It's a knockout tie. It's to be played over two legs. We know there are 180 minutes or more, but for us, as always, the most important thing is tomorrow's game. We're not looking any further ahead than that. We want to do well in this game and that's all we're thinking about," the club's official website had quoted Zidane as saying.

"Liverpool are a complete team. People will tell you that the three forwards are very good and that's true, but they're a very strong and solid team, and they're playing very much as a team. I'd focus more on the team as a whole, not on one particular aspect. We know that the three forwards are very dangerous players and we're going to have to watch out for everything," he had added.

(With ANI inputs)

