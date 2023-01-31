Chelsea's $110 Million Signing Mykhailo Mudryk Apologises For Racist Slur After 'N-Word' Video Goes Viral

Chelsea's star signing Mykhailo Mudryk found himself in trouble after a video of him using the 'N-word' in a video posted on social media went viral. The forward who signed for the London club from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 in a deal worth over $110 million was reciting the lyrics to a song on TikTok in a post from last year. He has now deleted the video.

"Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offense caused by the video posted on his TikTok account last July, his representative reportedly told the Sun newspaper in Britain. Whilst his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate. The video has since been removed."

Chelsea has not responded to a request for comment Anti-racism group Kick it Out said it condemned the use of the N-word irrespective of context.

"The N-word is deeply offensive and the use of this term by high-profile figures in football can only serve to alienate people from the game. It is important that footballers use their significant platform in a positive way, and we're encouraged to see that Mykhailo Mudryk has acknowledged the hurt caused by his use of this offensive slur," it said.

Mudryk, a 22-year-old Ukraine international, made his Chelsea debut against Liverpool earlier this month and is part of a squad overhaul by American owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

In other news for Chelsea, mid-fielder Jorginho is set to join league leaders Arsenal in the middle of the season after an agreement between Arsenal and Chelsea.