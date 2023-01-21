Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and where to watch Premier League match LIV vs CHE in India?

Liverpool will face Chelsea in their Premier League clash on Saturday (January 21) at Anfield. Currently, both sides are desperate for a win following their bad start to the season. Klopp and company have had a below-par season so far. The Reds have struggled to keep up to their expectations this season with back-to-back defeats. Liverpool have the same amount of points as Chelsea at the moment but with a game in hand. Chelsea have struggled too since the arrival of new manager Graham Potter.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Liverpool vs Chelsea English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Liverpool vs Chelsea going to be played?

The English Premier League match Liverpool vs Chelsea will be played on Saturday (January 21) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards.

It hasn’t gone according to plan for Liverpool or Chelsea this season. Liverpool in ninth?! Chelsea in 10th?!



Maybe their game on Saturday will be an epic. Maybe it won’t.



Either way, here are some throwbacks to better days and unforgettable moments between the two



[THREAD] pic.twitter.com/5CFWqltq7H — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 21, 2023

Where is the English Premier League match Liverpool vs Chelsea going to be played?

The English Premier League match Liverpool vs Chelsea will be played at Anfield.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Liverpool vs Chelsea?

The English Premier League match Liverpool vs Chelsea will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Liverpool vs Chelsea in India?

The English Premier League match Liverpool vs Chelsea will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.