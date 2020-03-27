Colombia-Mexico football friendly canceled due to coronavirus

An international friendly football clash between Colombia and Mexico due to take place on May 30 has been canceled in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While confirming the news,the Colombian Football Federation (CFF) said that the clash scheduled to take place at the Mile High stadium in the US city of Denver as a part of the two sides' summer international committment has been called off.

The CFF further said that the two sides now hope to reschedule the clash in the coming future.

"The two teams hope that this commitment can be rescheduled in the future, but at this time health and well-being must prevail.For now, the most important thing is to follow the recommendations provided by national governments to contain the spread of the virus," the official statement said.

It was Colombia's last friendly fixture ahead of the Copa America, which was postponed to 2021 earlier this month. Meanwhile, Mexico are slated to lock horns with Costa Rica in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals on June 4--which is also unlikely to go ahead as per schedule due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The two sides last met each other in March 2012, when Colombia went on to clinch a victory by a margin of 2-0 in Miami.