Jurgen Klopp

Community Shield clash against Arsenal will be tough: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp

The two sides are all set to clash for the Community Shield on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium 

Community Shield clash against Arsenal will be tough: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp
Image Credits: Reuters

Liverpool: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that the Community Shield clash against Arsenal will be `tough`.

Klopp also expressed satisfaction over what the club have achieved during their training camp in Austria. The Reds will sign off from their stay at the base on Tuesday with a friendly against Red Bull Salzburg before returning to Melwood to begin preparation for the Community Shield match against Arsenal at Wembley.

"So far, I couldn`t be happier, to be honest, because 10 or 11 days ago we had no idea if we could go to a camp, we had no real solution. But thanks to our guys, with Ray [Haughan] and Phil Holliday - and thanks to OnSide, I have to say, who organised it here - it is unbelievable. It is one of the best camps we ever had - and nobody would have thought that a few days ago. It is absolutely great," the club`s official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"It is not cool that in the moment we have one or two injuries; not massive, but enough, and for the players, it is always bad and we want to have the pre-season for all of them. But so far, most of the things we could do with the majority of the players, so that helps - but it must do because in five days we will play against Arsenal and that will be a tough one," he added.

Liverpool defeated Stuttgart 3-0 in Saalfelden on Saturday in their first pre-season friendly match. Liverpool will compete against Arsenal in the FA Community Shield on August 29 before starting their Premier League 2020-2021 season on September 12. 

