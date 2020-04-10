Coronavirus: David Beckham and family thank frontline workers for 'another week of hard work'

Former England footballer David Beckham has applauded all the frontline workers for 'another week of hard work' in their fight against the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) that has spread all over the world.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 44-year-old former Manchester United player posted a story in which he and his family, including his wife Victoria and children Harper Seven, Romeo James and Cruz Beckham, could be seen clapping.

"Managed to set the phone up this week to get the whole family showing our appreciation for all the frontline workers and our brilliant NHS. Thank you for another week of hard work. #ClapForOurCarers," Beckham wrote along with the video.

On March 27 as well, Beckham had posted a video of him and his kids clapping for the brave medical professionals who are working day and night selflessly to battle the novel virus.

"Happy to be able to come together with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and our brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19 #ClapForOurCarers @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," Beckham had captioned the video.

Beckham began his professional football career with Manchester United in 1993 and went on to make 265 appearances for the Premier League club besides scoring 62 goals.

In 1994, he switched to Preston North End where he appeared in just five matches in one year before moving to Real Madrid. Beckham appeared in 116 matches for Madrid between 2003 and 2007 and 98 matches for LA Galaxy from 2007 to 2012.

Beckham finished his playing career with Paris Saint-Germain after making 10 appearances for the side in 2013.

On a related note, the deadly virus outbreak was first reported in December 2019 in Wuhan city of China. The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of more than 95,000 people and has affected more than 16,00,000 persons globally.