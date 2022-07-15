Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the internet over his transfer debate in the recent months. The Portuguese icon has informed Manchester United about his desire to leave the club and since then the rumours of the striker being linked to several European giants have been breaking the internet. However, the 37-year-old recently posted a picture of himself working out at his home wearing a Man United kit.

The all-time leading scorer of Portugal posted a workout session picture of himself with a caption 'HARD WORK' following the preparation for the upcoming season. Notably, Ronaldo is one of leading athletes around the globe followed by millions for his achievements and fitness dedication.

Checkout the post below...

Cristiano revealed his desire to leave Old Trafford after a disappointing season and not being satisfied with United's recruitements for the upcoming season. However, his post suggests that the forward is staying with the club now after several deals not working out his way and the club also wanting him to stay.

United's new boss, Erik ten Hag also revealed that the five-time Ballon d'Or holder is in his plans for the upcoming season saying, "We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him. Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans and we want success together. I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and I had a good talk. That is between Cristiano and me."

Cristiano Ronaldo was not happy to play in the Europa League next season following with United's signing throughout the summer window not being so impressive. The striker also missed the pre-season tour for United where they went on to travel to Australia and Thailand due to personal reasons. United had a disappointing season last year finishing sixth in the Premier League standings and will look to start the next season on a positive note.