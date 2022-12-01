Cristiano Ronaldo injury update: HUGE concern for Portugal as superstar misses out on training session due to THIS - FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo did not train with the Portugal players ahead the team's Group H clash against South Korea on Friday (December 2). As per goal.com, the 37-year-old was not training with the group and working on an individual plan. Ronaldo has started both games for Portugal so far against Ghana and Uruguay. Now, the Portugal captain is expected to be rested for the clash against South Korea as his team has already qualified for the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. Moreover, it is unlikely that Cristiano Ronaldo is injured but him missing out on the normal training sessions with the team does give a hint that he might have a bit of concern about his fitness.

Coming to Portugal's injury list, Nuno Mendes has already been ruled out of the World Cup after enduring a serious injury during Portugal's clash against Uruguay. Moreover, Danilo Pereira and Otavio are also not available due to injuries and they were also absent from Portugal's latest training session. (Portugal squad for FIFA World Cup 2022, check here)

Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo ended his second stint with Manchester United by mutual consent following his explosive interview with Piers Morgans. From then on, the forward shifted his focus to international glory in Qatar and is aiming to lift the prestigious trophy playing his fifth World Cup for Portugal. Ronaldo is currently the all-time leading scorer in football and for Portugal as well.

Coming to Portugal, they only need a draw against South Korea in order to finish at top of their Group entering the Round of 16 which means we can expect them to make a few changes to their playing eleven in this fixture. However, it is still a big question whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play the fixture against South Korea or not.