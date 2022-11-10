Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal announce squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar, Check HERE

Portugal have announced their FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar squad. Cristiano Ronaldo will be the captain (likely) leading his country. It will be his fifth FIFA World Cup playing for Portugal. It can well be the Portuguese icon's last FIFA World Cup given the age factor coming into play in his playing style. Similarly, veteran defender Pepe is also likely to play his last World Cup for Portugal in Qatar 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo and co will begin their World Cup campaign of Group H on November 24. They will Ghana in their opener of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. (Germany squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar)

Cristiano Ronaldo alongside his two Manchester United teammates Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot has been called up from the Red Devils squad whereas numerous EPL footballers like Cancelo (Man City), Ruben Neves (Wolves) have also made the cut. Shockingly, Liverpool's Diogo Jota is missing from the squad and Portugal are yet to address a reason for that. Jota's recent struggle with injuries and fitness could well be the reason of him missing out on the major tournament. (France squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar)

Portugal fixtures FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

November 24: Portugal vs Ghana (9:30 PM IST)

November 29: Portugal vs Uruguay (12:30 AM IST)

December 2: Portugal vs South Korea (8:30 PM IST)

Portugal squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

Attackers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Ricardo Horta, Andre Silva, Gonçalo Ramos

Midfielders: William, Ruben Neves, Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Otavio, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Mario

Goalkeepers: Diego Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Danilo Pereira, Antonio Silva, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro

Portugal have one of the biggest advantage in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they the top-scorer in the history of football who is also their top-scorer of the country, Cristiano Ronaldo. Although, this season he has only scored 3 goals for Manchester United, Ronaldo is still one of the best strikers available in the football market at the moment.

Portugal possible playing XI at FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

Formation: 4-3-3

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (ST), Rafael Leao (LW), Bernado Silva (RW)

Midfield: Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves, William

Defenders: Nuno Mendes, Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias

Goalkeeper: Diego Costa

This Portugal side has more balance and superstars playing in big clubs. They are capable of winning the prestigious trophy and cannot be taken lightly.