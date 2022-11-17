Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan: When and where to watch in India? All details here

Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan has stolen the limelight from every sporting event taking place at the moment, including the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar as the Portugal captain had some stern and 'honest' comments for his current club's staff, owners, players and the coach Erik ten Hag. The Manchester United and Portugal forward stunned the world when the trailers of his interview with Piers Morgan were uploaded on social media. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Ronaldo opted out from Man United's last fixture before the major tournament against Fulham citing illness.

However, in his more than an hour-long interview, Ronaldo has offended Manchester United fans who are questioning his loyalty and attitude towards the club and its staff. Portugal's coach was asked whether the interview of Ronaldo has affected the dressing room environment for the Qatar World Cup and his said there is no problem within the team's mentality and goal for the Qatar tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo tells @PiersMorgan: “I was close to joining Manchester City in 2021. I was surprised — as they tried hard to sign me”. #MUFC



But my heart, my history with Man United, Sir Alex Ferguson made the difference. The heart was speaking loud in that moment”. pic.twitter.com/OrAbVd6Krd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 16, 2022

Checkout the details of where you can watch the Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan (Part 1) below:

When will the interview of Cristiano Ronaldo with Piers Morgan Part 1 be released?

the interview of Cristiano Ronaldo with Piers Morgan Part 1 has been released on November 16.

BREAKING: Part 1 of my @Cristiano interview last night was the highest rated show in @PiersUncensored @TalkTV history, beating my launch show with President Trump. It’s also had a further 4.3m viewers so far on @YouTube. Thanks for watching - and tune in tonight for Part 2! pic.twitter.com/UxYit7lZF1 November 17, 2022

Where can I watch the interview of Cristiano Ronaldo with Piers Morgan Part 1?

The interview of Cristiano Ronaldo with Piers Morgan Part 1 is available on Piers Morgan's official Youtube channel in India.

In the first part of the interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo was very transparent about how he felt 'betrayed' by the Manchester United coaches and former players criticising him. He also opened up about his thoughts for former teammates and United legends Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville, who have been criticizing the forward for his attitude since he joined the club. Clearly, it is one of the controversial and 'exclusive' interview, Cristiano Ronaldo has given.