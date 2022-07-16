Cristiano Ronaldo had requested Manchester United to accept an offer for him if the bid is suitable for the English club. However, a lot of speculation was going with the Portuguese icon being linked to German giants Bayern Munich FC. Coming to Bayern, director of the club Hasan Salihamidzic has given a major update on the possibility of Ronaldo joining the Bundesliga champions.

Famous sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that the director of Bayern Munich football club has denied the topic of signing Cristiano Ronaldo with all due respect. Hasan was in talk with Sport1 when he clarified the Cristiano Ronaldo to Bayern Munich debate going on for weeks.

Checkout Romano's official tweet here...

Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzić tells @Sport1: “I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But once again: that was and is not a topic for us”. #FCBayern



Jorge Mendes, still pushing - but now Bayern position has been clarified again. pic.twitter.com/uP1IqUqlrC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the internet over his transfer debate in the recent months. The Portuguese icon has been linked to several European giants after the news spread that the he has informed Manchester United about his desire to leave the club. However, the 37-year-old recently posted a picture of himself working out at his home wearing a Man United kit. (Checkout Ronaldo's post hinting that he is staying at Manchester United HERE)

Ronaldo's rumour of being linked to Bayern Munich fueled up when the news started to spread that Robert Lewandowski is finally leaving the club after Munich accepted Barcelona's second bid for the Poland striker. However, Cristiano Ronaldo himself has stayed silent on the rumours and has not come out to say anything to anyone, clarifying the situation. This only means that Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United but will stay with the club if a suitable deal doesn't arrives.