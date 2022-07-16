Robert Lewandowski is set to join FC Barcelona in a deal worth of 50 million euros from Bayern Munich. The Poland international will fly to Spain this weekend for a medical before signing a 3-year contract with the Catalans, which will also have an option to extend a year further. Bayern rejected Barca's first offer of 40 million euros for the star forward last month, but have accepted the second bid with Lewandowski having just one year left on his current Bayern contract.

It all started in February 2022, when the 33-year-old expressed his desire to leave the German champions in search for a new challenge. The club wanted him to stay but Lewandowski requested he had no ambition to play for the German club anymore and also expected that the club would understand his decision.

In all the rumours and reports, Lewandowski's wife Anna Lewandowska liked a post of famous Sports Journalist Fabrizio Romano, to clear the debate of whether Lewandowski is signing or Barca or not. The post of Romano stated that FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich have agreed on a deal the Poland striker. Checkout the post below...

Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, here we go! FC Bayern have just told Barça that they have accepted final proposal. Agreement finally in place between all parties. #FCB



Lewandowski asked Bayern to leave also on Friday - he will jlin Barcelona during the weekend. pic.twitter.com/nmodHuNscw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

Lewandowski has won eight Bundesliga titles along with 3 DFP Pokal Cups, 3 UEFA Champions League and a FIFA Club World Cup trophy during his time at Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski leaving Bayern would mean a good amount of goals leaving as well. He scored 344 goals for Bayern in 375 matches during his eight years at the club. Adding to that, he is currently on his peak as he scored 50 of them last season itself in just 46 matches for the German champs.

However, it will help the German giants to manage their finances for new signing targets like Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, who has been priced over 70 million euros, as per Skysports. Interestingly, after the signing of Sadio Mane, Bayern are in the race for signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United as well to keep their squad strength upto to the mark after Lewandowski leaves. The Portuguese icon joined Manchester United second time in his career in the 2021/22 season and finished as the top scorer of the club, scoring 24 goals in 37 matches.