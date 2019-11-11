Cristiano Ronaldo left fuming after getting substituted in Juventus' win over AC Milan

Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated after he was substituted again by coach Maurizio Sarri during Juventus' 1-0 Serie A win over AC Milan on Sunday.

Sarri hauled off Ronaldo after just 55 minutes of their Serie A showdown. The Portugal international was replaced by Paulo Dybala with the Italian champions in search of a goal. Dybala, however, proved Sarri right as he scored the goal in the 77th minute.

According to a report in express.co.uk, Ronaldo didn't take it well and stormed down the tunnel. He threw his hands in the air when his number was called and trudged off the pitch. Another report in Sky Sport Italia stated that the 34-year-old left the stadium three minutes before the match finished.

The forward has now been substituted in Juventus' last two clashes. He had reacted furiously after being substituted in his team's 2-1 win against Lokomotiv Moscow last week.

The ex-Manchester United ace, who has netted six goals in 13 appearances for Juventus this season, has been taken off this season as many times as he was throughout the entire 2018/19 campaign.

Juventus are currently placed at the top of the Serie A table.