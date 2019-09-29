Cristiano Ronaldo on target as Juventus register 2-0 win in Serie A

Milan: Star Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Juventus extended their unbeaten run in the Italian Serie A with a 2-0 home win over SPAL here on Saturday.

Ronaldo headed in the second goal for Juventus after Miralem Pjanic had put them in front on the stroke of halftime.

This was Ronaldo's third goal of the campaign. He had earlier missed Tuesday's win over Brescia with a minor injury.

After the win, Juventus are place at the second spot in the points table with 16 points, two behind leaders Inter Milan after their 3-1 victory at Sampdoria on Saturday.

Juventus and Inter Milan will next take on each other at San Siro on October 6.

