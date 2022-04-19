हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo receives condolences from Manchester United and Premier League after death of newborn son

Asking for privacy during this difficult time, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez thanked the doctors and nurses for their expert care and support. 

Cristiano Ronaldo receives condolences from Manchester United and Premier League after death of newborn son
Cristiano Ronaldo with his partner Georgina Rodriguez. (Photo: Reuters)

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins, said on Monday one of the two babies has died. “It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our baby boy passed away,” Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a joint statement on social media. “It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” they said.

Asking for privacy during this difficult time, the couple thanked the doctors and nurses for their expert care and support. The 37-year old Ronaldo, five-times world player of the year, rejoined Manchester United last year after winning multiple trophies with Real Madrid and Juventus.

Manchester United tweeted their support for the grieving football player: “Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

A tweet from the English Premier League reads: “The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Premier League are with you and your family, Cristiano.”

 

 

 

Ronaldo’s first child with Rodriguez, Alana Martina, was born in November 2017. He is also father to fraternal twins Eva and Mateo, whom he welcomed via a surrogate in June 2017. The doting dad also shares his son, Cristiano Jr., 11, with a former partner who has never been publicly named.

Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford also tweeted, saying, “Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother. I’m so sorry”.

(with Reuters inputs)

