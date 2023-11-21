Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi Once More: Inter Miami To Face Al-Nassr In Riyadh Season Cup, Check Details Here

Legends of world football, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will once again cross paths on the pitch as the Riyadh Season Cup will have a match between Inter Miami and Al-Nassr in February 2024. The duo share 13 Ballon d'Ors between them with the Argentine have eight and the Portuguese having five under his belt. The number of golden balls between them is proof that the duo have headlined the game of football for the past 15 to 20 years.

The two icons met in a clash between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Riyadh All-Stars XI in January 2023 when the French club defeated the all star lineup of Saudi Pro League.

Many fans thought it was the last time the legendary duo met each other on the football field as they were and are spending towards the end of their glamorous careers. However, the Riyadh Season Cup have given the fans another chance to witness the long-running rivalry on the pitch once more.

Both of them have been extremely respectful towards each other when speaking to press about their rivalry. Recently, Ronaldo said, "I don't see things like that, the rivalry is gone. It was good, spectators liked it. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Messi and vice versa. We've done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing,” the former Manchester United and Real Madrid footballer told Record, a Portuguese newspaper.

Messi on the other hand said, "It was only a so-called "battle". In a sporting sense, it was really good, we fed off each other because we are very competitive. He always wanted to beat everyone and win everything. It was a very nice period for us and for people who like football in general. I think what we did for so long was very admirable."

Many hours were spent by fans debating which of the two is superior; however, with Messi's eight Ballon d'Or records and Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory, this debate is likely over. The purpose of the friendly in February will surely be to compare the legacies of Messi and Ronaldo once more.