Highlights | IND(0) - QAT(3), FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Qatar Defeat Indian Football Team
LIVE Updates | India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Football LIVE Scorecard: Sunil Chhetri and co face Qatar in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.
Qatar defeated India 3-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match on Tuesday (November 21). The stage was set as Indian football took on Asian Champions Qatar in their FIFA World Cup Qualifier at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. Coming off a 1-0 win away from home in Kuwait, Sunil Chhetri and co were flying high on confidence but Qatar showedcased brilliant performance to beat the hosts. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu played a sensational game in his previous World Cup qualifier campaign against Qatar at their home to force the match finish with a scoreline of 0-0. Likes of Akram Afif, Hassan Al-Haydos and Akram Afif threw everything that night in Doha at Gurpreet but he was simply magnificient.
LIVE FIFA World Cup 2026 India vs Qatar
That is it from our coverage tonight. The road for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is not closed for India so don't lose hope Indian football fans. We will be back for the next qualifier game of the Blue Tigers soon.
India's Qualification Scenario
How can India qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 after loss against Qatar? Read below.
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA WC: A day to forget for Indian football
A lots of positive to take from the clash but India were dominated by Qatar who are a quality side in this contest. A World Cup qualifier clash in Odisha was really something positive for Indian football.
LIVE IND Vs QAT FC WC Qualifier: Full-time
The full time whistley blows and it is a bad day for fans around the globe and in Odisha as Qatar beat India by a scoreline of 3-0. Qatar kept the pressure on for full ninety minutes and got a thumping win over the hosts today.
India 0 - 3 Qatar
LIVE IND Vs QAT FC WC Qualifier: Third goal for Qatar
Waad dips it in for Qatar attackers and Abdurisag is unmarked in the box. He guides it home and that is very much it for today. India are well out of this contest.
India 0 - 3 Qatar
LIVE IND Vs QAT FC WC Qualifier: Less than 10 mins left
Less than ten minutes left for India to get something in this contest and it looks very ugly at the moment. Qatar have outplayed them in this contest.
India 0 - 2 Qatar
LIVE IND Vs QAT FC WC Qualifier: Another corner for Qatar
It is looking very ugly for the hosts at the moment as they are trailing 2-0 in front of their home fans. Qatar in complete control of this contest with most of the possession.
India 0 - 2 Qatar
LIVE IND Vs QAT FC WC Qualifier: First Corner For India
India have got the first corner and here comes the first change as well in the midfield. Thapa goes out and Samad comes in place for him now.
India 0 - 2 Qatar
LIVE IND Vs QAT FC WC Qualifier: Corner
Corner number 10 for Qatar. India have zero corners so far which somehow tell the story of this game so far. What a shame for the homecrowd to see their side struggling like this.
India 0 - 2 Qatar
LIVE IND Vs QAT FC WC Qualifier: Goal!
Similar story for India, they concede an early goal as soon as the second half begins. Afif takes a shot and Amrinder fails to grab it safely, the balls tolss to Moez Ali and it is a second goal for Qatar.
India 0 - 2 Qatar
LIVE IND Vs QAT FC WC Qualifier: Second half begins
Second half begins as India eye an early goal to equalise. Qatar will surely look to seal the deal with another. It has been a tight affair since the first goal.
India 0 - 1 Qatar
Moustafa Mashal gives the visitors the lead in #INDQAT
Can the #BlueTigers fightback?
LIVE IND Vs QAT FC WC Qualifier: Half-Time
A positive ten minutes before the half-time whistle for India. Qatar were on the backseat before the whistle blowed and coach Stimac will surely let the Indian players know what they have done wrong in the first half.
India 0 - 1 Qatar
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA WC: Good response from India
India with a couple of brilliant plays in the middle and a couple of dangerous crosses inside the opposition box right before the half-time whistle.
India 0 - 1 Qatar
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA WC: First show for India
A brilliant play from Anirudh Thapa results in a good outcome but the shot is wild and well over the bar from the India midfielder. However, something positive for the Blue Tigers in the first half.
India 0 - 1 Qatar (36 Mins)
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA WC: 30 mins analysis
It's been 30 minutes of this contest and quite honestly India have struggled - not with the quality of football but in terms of nerves and confidence.
India 0 - 1 Qatar
LIVE IND vs QAT WC Qualifier: Tempo slowing down
The tempo of Qatar players slowly going down India defenders showcase some brilliant skills inside the box. Can hosts get that one goal in the first half. They have taken a gear down on the pressing though.
India 0 - 1 Qatar (24 Mins)
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA WC Qualifier Score: Yellow For Sandesh
Yellow card for Sandesh Jinghan as he lands an elbow on Khouki during an aerial duel. Free-kick for the away side now. A total of 4 corners in this game and all of them in favour of Qatar so far.
IND 0 - 1 Qatar
LIVE India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Qatar on top
Qatar are pressing hard and not letting the Indian players get any sorts of momentum. Chhetri and co in all sorts of trouble at the moment against the Asian Champions.
IND 0 - 1 QAT (15 Mins)
LIVE India vs Qatar: Nervy start for Blue Tigers
A nervy start for the hosts, Qatar almost scored twice in the first 3 minutes of this contest and finally got the first goal inside ten minutes. Can India bounce back from this nervous start?
India 0 - 1 Qatar
LIVE IND vs QAT WC Qualifier: Goal!
Qatar score the first goal and it is Mustafa Meshaal is the man who draws first blood in this contest. A really bad start for the hosts in Odisha.
India 0 - 1 Qatar
LIVE India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier
Kick-off! Here we go! India take on Qatar in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match in Odisha. Can the Blue Tigers get one step close to the spot in the World Cup? Chhetri and co are in the blue jersey and Qatar in the white away jersey.
India 0 - 0 Qatar
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA WC Qualifier: Kick-off moments away
The kick-off for India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier match is moments away now. The action pack clash in Bhubneshwar, Odisha will key full of intensity as the hosts are pumped for action.
LIVE India vs Qatar Score: QAT lineup
Meshaal Barsham (gk), Pedro Miguel, Ahmed Fathi, Hassan Al Haydos, Akram Afif, Lucas Mendes, Homam Al Amin, Boualem Khoukhi, Al Moez Ali, Tamim Mansour, Mustafa Meshaal.
LIVE IND vs QAT WC 2026 Qualifier: India pumped for action
India are pumped for action and the stadium is jam packed by Blue Tigers fan ready to support their country in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is not starting in the goal, Amrinder Singh replaces him.
LIVE FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier: India's lineup
Amrinder Singh (GK), Rahul Bheke, Subhashish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Anirudh Thapa, Suresh Singh, Apuia Ralte, Sunil Chhetri (c), Udanta Singh, Chhangte, Nikhil Poojary.
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA WC: Blue Tigers arrive
Blue Tigers have reached the stadium for their FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Qatar. Checkout the pictures below:
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA WC 2023: India ready for clash
Indian football team are ready to face Qatar in their FIFA World Cup qualifier. The stage in Bhubaneshwar is set and surely the stadium will be sold out for today.
We take on Qatar in our first home fixture of the #FIFAWorldCup Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar today
Kalinga Stadium
19:00 IST
LIVE FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Match timing
The India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier will kick-off at 7 PM (IST) in Odhisha's Kalinga Stadium. Can the Blue Tigers get one step close to qualifying for the World Cup today?
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA Qualifier: Livestreaming Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match between India and Qatar will be telecasted live on Sports 18 Network.
LIVE IND vs QAT: Bheke on Stimac
“He, himself being a defender, keeps guiding us, in terms of positioning and decision-making. And there is Mahesh (Gawli) sir there with him, who has also been a defender. So, Mahesh sir worked a lot on improving our defence," Says Rahul Bheke, the captain of the Mumbai City FC.
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA WC 2023: Stimac the man behind Indian football
Igor Stimac has been sensational since joining the Indian football team as head coach. Under his influence, the country's team has grown rapidly over the years.
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA WC Qualifier: Qatar's Coach Carlos Queiroz
Qatar's coach, Carlos Queiroz, highly experienced, has managed several prominent teams, and this is his second visit to India. He previously coached Iran when they won 3-0 in Bengaluru in the World Cup Qualifiers in 2015.
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA WC Qualifier: Unbeaten India Gears Up for Qatar Showdown
Undefeated at home in 2023, India braces for a tough test against the 61st-ranked Qatari side on November 21.
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA WC Qualifier: India Faces Qatar in Crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Indian football team takes on Asian champions Qatar in a decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup joint Qualifier at Kalinga Stadium.
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA WC Qualifier: Round 2 Format
In Round 2, each of the four teams in Group A, along with eight other AFC groups, will engage in a double round-robin format. This involves facing each other home and away between November 2023 and June 2024. That means India plays, home and away, clashes againsr Kuwait, Qatar and Afghanistan in times to come.
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA WC Qualifier: Match Against Kuwait
India's men's football team beat Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers on Thursday to kickstart their Round 2 on a positive note. Manvir Singh scored the lone goal of the match in the 75th minute to help India beat Kuwait at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA WC Qualifier: India's road to FIFA World Cup 2026
India has a challenging yet straightforward path ahead. They aim for a top-two finish in Group A to progress to the next stage of the World Cup qualifiers. So, a total of 18 teams will go to Round 3, nine group winners and respective runner ups. Securing this spot not only means advancing but also guarantees their spot in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA WC Qualifier: India Aim Top 2 Finish
In Round 2, India finds itself in Group A alongside Kuwait, Qatar, and Afghanistan. The upcoming match for India is against Qatar on November 21 in Bhubaneswar. To secure qualification for the third round, India must conclude Round 2 by finishing in the top two positions in Group A.
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA WC Qualifier: Forward-Looking Stimac: Prep Key for Qatar Clash
Stimac adopts a forward-looking approach, emphasizing the need for thorough preparation ahead of India's crucial clash against Qatar.
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA WC Qualifier: India's Head Coch Igor Stimac at the pre-match press conference
"It's a game, where there is nothing to lose for us but a lot to win for. So let's go for it all out. We cannot control the external factors. We can only control our performances at the individual level and as a team. The only thing for us to do is to give our best for 90 minutes when the first whistle sounds."
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA WC Qualifier: India's Win Over Qatar
India aims to capitalize on their memorable goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar from four years ago as they face the same opponents in a 2026 FIFA World Cup second-round qualifier on Tuesday. The Indian senior men's football team kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers second-round campaign with a 1-0 victory over Kuwait in Kuwait City. Manvir Singh, the Indian winger, scored the solitary goal in the 75th minute, securing the win and making his mark on the scoresheet.
LIVE IND vs QAT: Head to head stats
India and Qatar have locked horns thrice in the history with Qatar winning two of them and one game ending as a draw in 2019.
LIVE IND vs QAT FIFA WC Qualifier: How can India qualify?
How can the Blue Tigers qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. It has been a long dream for the Indian football fans to see their team competing in the biggest football tournament.
LIVE FIFA World Cup Qualifier India vs Qatar
Indian football team will face Qatar in their next match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match. Sunil Chhetri and co will be tested at home in Odhisha's Kalinga Stadium. Can Igor Stimac's side pull off a stunning win over the 2022 World Cup hosts?