Did You Know: Sunil Chhetri, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Are Among Top Goal-Scorers Of All Time In Football

In the exhilarating world of football, where legends carve their names into history with each goal, a trio of exceptional goal-scorers stands out - Sunil Chhetri, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi. As India gears up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Qatar, the spotlight shines not only on the current battle on the field but also on the incredible journey of Sunil Chhetri. The race to become the top goal-scorer of all time is heating up, and with each goal, these football legends etch their names deeper into the annals of the beautiful game.

You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men's international.



Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now __ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 27, 2022

Top Goal-Scorers of All Time

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Goals: 128

Caps: 205

Goal Ratio: 0.62

Debut: 20 August 2003

Last Cap: 19 November 2023

2. Ali Daei (Iran)

Goals: 108

Caps: 148

Goal Ratio: 0.73

Debut: 6 June 1993

Last Cap: 21 June 2006

3. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Goals: 106

Caps: 179

Goal Ratio: 0.59

Debut: 17 August 2005

Last Cap: 16 November 202

4. Sunil Chhetri (India)

Goals: 93

Caps: 144

Goal Ratio: 0.65

Debut: 12 June 2005

Last Cap: 16 November 2023

Other notable goal-scorers include Mokhtar Dahari, Ferenc Puskás, and Robert Lewandowski.

Chhetri vs. Messi and Ronaldo: Can He Claim the Top Spot?

At 39, Sunil Chhetri stands shoulder to shoulder with Messi and Ronaldo, who are 36 and 38, respectively. With 93 international goals, Chhetri trails behind the duo. However, considering his form, experience, and dedication, a bold prediction can be made: Chhetri has the potential to surpass Messi and Ronaldo in the goal-scoring charts. Taking into account the number of matches played in a year, Chhetri's consistency and hunger for goals may pave the way for him to claim the top spot in the list of all-time goal-scorers.

Sunil Chhetri: India's Football Maestro

Born on 3 August 1984, Sunil Chhetri has etched his name in Indian football history. Captain of Bengaluru FC and the Indian national team, Chhetri's prowess is highlighted by his remarkable goal-scoring abilities, leadership, and numerous accolades.

Chhetri's Journey

Starting with Mohun Bagan in 2002, Chhetri's journey led him to JCT, Kansas City Wizards, and Sporting CP. Notable achievements include leading Bengaluru FC to a silver medal in the AFC Cup and winning multiple Nehru Cups and SAFF Championships with the national team.