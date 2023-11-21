trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690578
NewsFootball
SPORTS

Did You Know: Sunil Chhetri, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Are Among Top Goal-Scorers Of All Time In Football

At 39, Sunil Chhetri stands shoulder to shoulder with Messi and Ronaldo, who are 36 and 38, respectively.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 10:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Did You Know: Sunil Chhetri, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Are Among Top Goal-Scorers Of All Time In Football

In the exhilarating world of football, where legends carve their names into history with each goal, a trio of exceptional goal-scorers stands out - Sunil Chhetri, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi. As India gears up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Qatar, the spotlight shines not only on the current battle on the field but also on the incredible journey of Sunil Chhetri. The race to become the top goal-scorer of all time is heating up, and with each goal, these football legends etch their names deeper into the annals of the beautiful game.

Also Read: Virat Kohli & Bunty Sajdeh Part Ways; Here's All You Need To Know About 'Super Manager' - In Pics

Top Goal-Scorers of All Time

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Goals: 128
Caps: 205
Goal Ratio: 0.62
Debut: 20 August 2003
Last Cap: 19 November 2023

2. Ali Daei (Iran)

Goals: 108
Caps: 148
Goal Ratio: 0.73
Debut: 6 June 1993
Last Cap: 21 June 2006

3. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Goals: 106
Caps: 179
Goal Ratio: 0.59
Debut: 17 August 2005
Last Cap: 16 November 202

4. Sunil Chhetri (India)

Goals: 93
Caps: 144
Goal Ratio: 0.65
Debut: 12 June 2005
Last Cap: 16 November 2023

Other notable goal-scorers include Mokhtar Dahari, Ferenc Puskás, and Robert Lewandowski.

Chhetri vs. Messi and Ronaldo: Can He Claim the Top Spot?

At 39, Sunil Chhetri stands shoulder to shoulder with Messi and Ronaldo, who are 36 and 38, respectively. With 93 international goals, Chhetri trails behind the duo. However, considering his form, experience, and dedication, a bold prediction can be made: Chhetri has the potential to surpass Messi and Ronaldo in the goal-scoring charts. Taking into account the number of matches played in a year, Chhetri's consistency and hunger for goals may pave the way for him to claim the top spot in the list of all-time goal-scorers.

Sunil Chhetri: India's Football Maestro

Born on 3 August 1984, Sunil Chhetri has etched his name in Indian football history. Captain of Bengaluru FC and the Indian national team, Chhetri's prowess is highlighted by his remarkable goal-scoring abilities, leadership, and numerous accolades.

Chhetri's Journey

Starting with Mohun Bagan in 2002, Chhetri's journey led him to JCT, Kansas City Wizards, and Sporting CP. Notable achievements include leading Bengaluru FC to a silver medal in the AFC Cup and winning multiple Nehru Cups and SAFF Championships with the national team.

TAGS

SportsFIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierIndia Vs QatarIndian football liveFIFA World Cup 2026 India teamIndia vs Qatar live streamingIndian football playersFIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers scheduleIndia national football teamIndia football match updatesQatar vs India match previewFIFA World Cup 2026 newsIndian football starsLive coverage India vs QatarFIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier resultsIndia football match analysisFIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier predictionsIndian football squadIndia vs Qatar player statisticsFIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier standingsIndian football match highlightsFIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier goalsIndia vs Qatar match commentaryFIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier live scoreIndian football team performanceFIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier streaming optionsIndia vs Qatar key playersFIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier updatesIndian football news todayFIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier analysisIndia vs Qatar match recap

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Train Fare Exceeds Air Fare
DNA Video
DNA: Will false 'Halal' certificate be considered 'Haram'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
DNA Video
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali