Cristiano Ronaldo shook the world after heading back to Old Trafford last year in 2021 at 37 years of age. However, his decision to join the most difficult league in the world was questioned by a man he once shared the Manchester United dressing room with.

Wayne Rooney, with whom Ronaldo won a lot of trophies under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson, suggested that the 37-year-old's move to United was not right for both the parties. In reply, the five-time Ballon d'Or holder said that the former team-mate was "jealous".

While Rooney expressed that Ronaldo's age is taking a toll now and he "isn't the player he was before". Cristiano Ronaldo commented on an Instagram post of Wayne Rooney saying "Two jealous".

Cristiano Ronaldo replied to Rooney's Instagram post. Perfect reply. pic.twitter.com/JqA2VRYh5A — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) April 6, 2022

What did Wayne Rooney say about Cristiano Ronaldo?

"Cristiano is getting on a bit. He certainly isn’t the player he was when he was in his 20s. And that happens, that’s football. He’s a goal threat but I think the rest of the game they need more, they need young, hungry players." Rooney told Skysports.

"They've got good young players, I think Jesse Lingard should be playing for them because he brings energy, he brings quality. Scott McTominay has done well, so they have got some good young players." he added.