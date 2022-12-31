Cristiano Ronaldo zooms past Lionel Messi in salary: Check how much PSG star earns here

Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a mammoth contract with Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr, making him the top earner in football history. As per reports, Al-Nassr have broken the bank to sign the former Manchester United forward and most followed individual on Instagram. Ronaldo's new contract has made him the number 1 footballer in terms of salary past PSG stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. He has signed a contract of 2.5 year which will get him over 200 million pounds per year (including endorsement deals). Ronaldo will earn somewhere near 75 million dollars yearly.

If we talk about Messi, the PSG star is now way behind in terms of salary as he earns around 35 million pound per year (over Rs 350 crore). (Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo CLASH likely to happen in January, PSG will travel to Saudi Arabia on THIS date)

"History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home," the Saudi club wrote welcoming Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was reluctant to give any details about his future at international level following the defeat, as he said that he will "never turn my back on my teammates and my country", but also added that he would "let time be a good adviser and allow everyone to draw their own conclusions".

Earlier this month, Manchester United boss Ten Hag said that the club was "looking to the future" after Ronaldo's departure and he was "gone and it's the past". Al-Nassr is based in Riyadh and competes in Saudi Pro League.

In the nation`s top-flight club football, it has the second-highest amount of league titles. "This is more than history in the making," Al-Nassr president Musalli Almuammar said.

"This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves."

"He is a special footballer and a special person whose impact is felt far beyond football. Cristiano is joining a club with big ambitions, a competitive club amongst the very best in Asia and will be welcomed to a country that is making massive progress on and off the pitch with opportunities for all."

"But first and foremost, we can't wait to see him in the number 7 shirt of Al Nassr doing what he does best, scoring goals, winning titles and bringing joy to those who love the beautiful game," concluded the club Musalli. (With ANI inputs)