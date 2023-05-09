Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr Suffer Another Setback in Title Race; Held For 1-1 Draw By Al Khaleej

Al Nassr were held to a 1-1 draw at home to 14th-placed Al Khaleej on Monday (May 8), as Cristiano Ronaldo’s team failed to keep the pressure on Saudi Pro League leader Al Ittihad.

Ronaldo’s fellow Portugal countryman Fabio Martins opened the scoring for the visitors in the fourth minute, before Spanish defender Alvaro Gonzalez equalised 13 minutes later with a header from a free-kick. (Watch: Lionel Messi And Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Win Hearts On Social Media After Red Carpet Video Goes Viral)

Ronaldo endured a frustrating night, including having a second-half goal ruled out for offsides, as his side dropped two crucial points in the title race with just four matches remaining.

Al Nassr sit second in the league standings on 57 points, five behind Al Ittihad, who eased past 10th-placed Abha 4-0 in the late Monday game.

Ronaldo was surrounded by Al-Khaleej players looking to secure his shirt after the final whistle and angrily shoved away a member of the team's staff when he attempted to take a selfie with the former Real Madrid striker.