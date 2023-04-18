Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League In India?

The Saudi Pro League is back and Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make an appearance for Al Nassr for their upcoming clash against Al Hilah at the Kind Fahd International Stadium for Wednesday. It is an important clash for both teams as Al Nassr can level points with league leaders Al Ittihad if they get a win whereas Al Hilal need those three points to cement their fourth spot look to advance in their next game.

After signing a massive contract that made him the highest-earning footballer till date, Ronaldo has scored 11 goals for the Saudi Arabia club. Cristiano joined the club in December 2022 after the FIFA World Cup. (ALSO READ: How Cristiano Ronaldo's Ketchup Advice Helped Liverpool's Diogo Jota End His 1-Year Goal Drought)

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Hilal match:

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Hilal?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Hilal will take place on Wednesday, April 19.

Where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Hilal?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Hilal will be played at the Kind Fahd International Stadium.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Hilal?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Hilal will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Hilal?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Hilal will not be broadcast in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Hilal?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Hilal will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans in India can watch the match via OTT app Shahid-MBC and Sony Ten Network.