Premier League: How Cristiano Ronaldo's Ketchup Advice Helped Liverpool's Diogo Jota End His 1-Year Goal Drought

Diogo Jota finally ended his 12-month goal drought for Liverpool as the Portugal international scored a brace against Leeds United in his recent Premier League game at the Elland Road. Jota last scored a goal for the Reds in April 2022. The 26-year-old forward who was bought from Wolves has been struggling with recurring injuries since last year.

After the game, Jota revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo's ketchup advice helped him end his 1-year goal drought. Diogo revealed that Ronaldo said, "goals are something inside of a ketchup bottle, when the first drop comes out, everything comes out," which helped the forward remain positive during his bad form. (Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd Leg UEFA Champions League Match LIVE Streaming)

"That's one of the sentences Ronaldo said and it really stuck in my mind all these years. I think football is unpredictable, and these are the things we like in this football game. Things can change very quick," Jota told Skysports.

Jota suffered from a hamstring and calf problem in the 2022-23 season which also made him second choice player in the Qatar FIFA World Cup. However, the forward is now fit and positive for his future. (Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE Streaming Details)

"I think it was a bit of last season as well, I didn’t score in the last few games. This season is really, really hard, struggling with injuries. Now I’m trying to get that momentum and games like today will certainly help for that. It’s part of football, you try to always believe in yourself but obviously when you do get the goal everything becomes easier in a player’s mind. So, we just need to take advantage of the moment because it’s really hard to achieve that," said the Portugese on Liverpool's official website.

Jürgen Klopp on Diogo Jota:



“Yeah, [he was] injured too long, same like Lucho [Diaz], and that's obviously tricky. Diogo was involved in a lot of top, top moments [vs Leeds], won the ball back and set up Mo's first.” #lfcpic.twitter.com/3KNLjodV5Q — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) April 18, 2023

Liverpool were desperate for a win in the Premier League and they got it with a thumping 6-1 victory over Leeds United. This was Liverpool's first win after five outings in the EPL.