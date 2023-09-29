Al Nassr are set to face Al Taee in their Saudi Pro League fixture on Friday night. Cristiano Ronaldo's team are sitting fifth in the league standings at the moment with 15 points from their seven matches played so far this season. In the ongoing Asian Games 2023, Ronaldo's teammate Mohammed Khalil displayed a fantastic performance as he scored against India breaking a lot of hearts on the way to end their campaign in China.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Taee match:

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taee?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Taee will take place on Saturday, September 2.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in:



Eleven consecutive La Liga matches.

Eleven consecutive UCL matches.

Eleven consecutive Serie A matches.



The only player in history to ever do so. Just goat things. pic.twitter.com/V5gzmRPmBX How-Ezi (@how_ezi) September 29, 2023

Where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taee?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Taee will be played at King Abdullah Sports International Stadium.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taee?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taee will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Taee?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Taee will broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taee?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taee will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans in India can watch the match via OTT app Shahid-MBC and Sony Ten Network.

Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte has now become the latest player to join Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League after Manchester City confirmed his exit. After enjoying a five-and-a-half-year successful stay with the Treble winners, the 29-year-old will walk away with 13 major trophies.