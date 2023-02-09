Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League in India?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr will take on Al Wehda in their Saudi Arabia Pro League fixture on Thursday (February 9). The league leaders Al Nassr will travel away from home hoping to maintain their top-spot in the league after tonight's fixture. Arch-rivals Al-Shabab are just behind their tail but Al Nassr have a game in hand. Ronaldo's team are coming into this fixture with a 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh, in which Ronaldo scored his first goal for the Saudi Arabian club. Coming to Al Wehda, they are currently 13th in the Saudi Arabia Pro League looking for a comeback in the league.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Wehda match:

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Wehda will take place on Thursday, February 9. (WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First Goal for Al-Nassr in Clash Against Al-Fateh)

Where is the Saudi Super Cup semifinal match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Wehda will be played at King Abdul Aziz Stadium.

March 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes FIFA's all-time leading scorer



February 2023: LeBron James becomes the NBA's all-time leading scorer



And they're both still going at 38 pic.twitter.com/gHhcFkb6Sl — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 8, 2023

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda begin?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Wehda?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Wehda will not be broadcast in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans in India can watch the match via OTT app Shahid-MBC.