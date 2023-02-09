topStoriesenglish2571474
NewsFootball
CRISTIANO RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League in India?

Checkout all the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Wehda match

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 04:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League in India?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr will take on Al Wehda in their Saudi Arabia Pro League fixture on Thursday (February 9). The league leaders Al Nassr will travel away from home hoping to maintain their top-spot in the league after tonight's fixture. Arch-rivals Al-Shabab are just behind their tail but Al Nassr have a game in hand. Ronaldo's team are coming into this fixture with a 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh, in which Ronaldo scored his first goal for the Saudi Arabian club. Coming to Al Wehda, they are currently 13th in the Saudi Arabia Pro League looking for a comeback in the league.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Wehda match:

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Wehda will take place on Thursday, February 9. (WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First Goal for Al-Nassr in Clash Against Al-Fateh)

Where is the Saudi Super Cup semifinal match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Wehda will be played at King Abdul Aziz Stadium.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda begin?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Wehda?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Wehda will not be broadcast in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans in India can watch the match via OTT app Shahid-MBC.

Live Tv

Cristiano RonaldoAl NassrAl WehdaSaudi Arabia Pro League LivestreamRonaldo match livestream

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway
DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?