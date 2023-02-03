WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First Goal for Al-Nassr in Clash Against Al-Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal in the Saudi Arabia Pro League for his new club Al-Nassr on Friday (February 3). Ronaldo's penalty helped his side secure a 2-2 draw against Al Fateh at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium.

Checkout the video here...

1st Al Nassr goal for Cristiano Ronaldo. Finally.pic.twitter.com/By2KekS8E1 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) February 3, 2023

Ronaldo's side were training after Al Fateh's Cristian Tello scored in the 12th minute of the match. Moments before half-time, Talisca equalised for Al-Nassr in the 42nd minute to make it 1-1. (READ: Lionel Messi Reveals When He Will Return 'Home' to Barcelona Amid PSG Contract Extension Saga)

After half-time, Al Fateh again took the lead as Sofiana Bendebka scored and the side were onto the course to grab those three points. However, Al-Nassr got a penalty late in the game which Ronaldo fired in keeping his cool and getting his side to a draw. (more to follow)