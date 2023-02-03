topStoriesenglish2569319
NewsFootball
CRISTIANO RONALDO

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First Goal for Al-Nassr in Clash Against Al-Fateh

Watch the video of Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his first goal for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 11:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First Goal for Al-Nassr in Clash Against Al-Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal in the Saudi Arabia Pro League for his new club Al-Nassr on Friday (February 3). Ronaldo's penalty helped his side secure a 2-2 draw against Al Fateh at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium.

Checkout the video here...

Ronaldo's side were training after Al Fateh's Cristian Tello scored in the 12th minute of the match. Moments before half-time, Talisca equalised for Al-Nassr in the 42nd minute to make it 1-1. (READ: Lionel Messi Reveals When He Will Return 'Home' to Barcelona Amid PSG Contract Extension Saga)

After half-time, Al Fateh again took the lead as Sofiana Bendebka scored and the side were onto the course to grab those three points. However, Al-Nassr got a penalty late in the game which Ronaldo fired in keeping his cool and getting his side to a draw. (more to follow)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!